83-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In West Valinda

WEST VALINDA (CBSLA.com) — Sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate an 83-year-old man who has been reported missing in West Valinda.
Jose Bonerges Perez was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, walking away from his home located in the 1000 block of Edanruth Avenue.
Perez suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. His family is very concerned and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
Detectives described Perez as a man who has gray hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-foot-5 tall and weighs 168 pounds.
Perez was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.