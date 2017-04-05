Search Warrants Served In Connection With $50M Visa Fraud Scheme

SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA.com) — Federal investigators served search warrants Wednesday at a business and two homes in the San Gabriel Valley.
According to the FBI, the warrants were served in connection with a probe into an alleged $50 million high-end visa fraud scheme involving as many as 100 Chinese nationals.
RELATED: EB-5 Visa Fraud Search Warrant
Authorities searched the offices of the California Investment Immigration Fund in San Gabriel, along with a home in Arcadia and a townhouse in El Monte, according to a federal affidavit.
Three suspects targeted in the investigation allegedly operated a scheme involving the EB-5 visa program, which offers foreign nationals legal residency in the U.S. in exchange for investments of at last $500,000 in businesses that create at least 10 American jobs.
Some of the Chinese nationals were fugitives on China’s 100-most-wanted list.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)