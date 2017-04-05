The Fab Mom On 2: Confidence For New Moms And Parents

April 5, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: jill simonian, The Fab Mom

To view the Redbook magazine video about new mom body confidence, find it here.

Expecting parents can visit the SoCal Baby Show Saturday, noon-4 p.m., at Magic Box Studios in Downtown Los Angeles. Find more information at www.babybelliesandbeyond.com. Information about tickets HERE.

Information about Jill Simonian’s new, confidence-building book for first-time moms, “The FAB Mom’s Guide: How to Get Over the Bump & Bounce Back Fast After Baby,” can be found HERE.

Jill Simonian is a parenting lifestyle contributor, appearing on CBS Los Angeles every Wednesday on News at 5pm and Friday mornings at 6:45am. Her personal blog is TheFabMom.com. Follow Jill on Twitter @jillsimonian and connect with her on Facebook.

