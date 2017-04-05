Police Seek Men Suspected In What They Believe Were Paintball Shootings At Strip Mall

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — Police posted photos Wednesday of men they say shot at pedestrians with a paintball gun, hitting several people outside a strip mall.

Police say they were hoping to find as many as three men who were in a rented U-Haul pickup and any victims who might have been hit in the attacks Tuesday.

Witnesses who spoke Wednesday did not want to their faces shown on camera out of fear of being identified.

“Scary for my customers, first off, it’s not good for business,” one witness said. “As long as I’ve been here, never experienced something like that.”

But witness accounts of what happened were different from what police originally said.

(Photos: Moreno Valley Police Department)

They say three men in the truck were threatening people, then the driver fired either an Air-Soft or BB gun from the truck.

There was no paint, just a gun that made a loud sound and possibly shot a pellet.

The man reportedly pointed the gun toward two women.

“When you see a gun come out, you don’t know what to expect,” another witness said. “It could be a real one, it could be a fake one, but regardless of the fact, it’s scary for anybody.”

Both the woman were OK, but everyone was shaken.

“We got cars out here, families and stuff, things like that, just not acceptable,” a witness said.

Police say they are working with U-Haul to identify the men in the truck.

Anyone with information that could help in this case is asked to call Moreno Valley police.