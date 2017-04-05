Man Charged With 10 Counts Of Rape Believed To Have More Victims

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Detectives say a man charged with 10 felony counts of rape and sex-related crimes may have more victims.
Ronald Douglas, 33, was arrested on March 5 and booked on suspicion of raping a 40-year-old woman, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.
Ten felony sexual assault-related counts — including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, attempted sodomy by use of force and false imprisonment by violence — were filed March 7 against Douglas, who is being held on $2 million bail, according to the sheriff’s department. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
During the investigation in connection with Douglas’ March 5 arrest, “DNA evidence revealed that suspect Ronald Douglas was linked to a 2015 case where he is suspected of sexually assaulting a 37-year-old female,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement.
Both rapes happened in the city of Norwalk, where Douglas reportedly offered to walk to victims home or give them a ride. Authorities said he would then rape them at a secondary location.
Anyone with information on the case or Douglas can call the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.
