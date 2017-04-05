Malibu ‘Sanctuary City’ Sign Taken Down

MALIBU (CBSLA.com/AP) — Malibu has removed an official-looking sign calling attention to its status as a sanctuary city – but another one has reportedly popped up in its place.

The sign posted along the Pacific Coast Highway said, “Official Sanctuary City: Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much).”

Boyle Heights is a Los Angeles neighborhood that’s home to many Latino immigrants.

Malibu councilmembers told CBS2 that the blue and white sign was not put up by the city and was likely someone’s idea of a prank.

It was gone by Wednesday morning, but another one had been reportedly spotted in Malibu.

New Sanctuary City Signs Erected In Malibu pic.twitter.com/h6BdTwmvqA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 5, 2017

Officials wouldn’t confirm a second sign had actually been posted.

While authorities still weren’t sure who put up the initial sign, one Los Angeles-area street artist told CBS2’s Jasmine Viel via Twitter he could sympathize with the sentiment behind it.

@jasmineviel @CBSLA They are Californians who are sick and tired of seeing their state slide down hill because of Leftist policies. pic.twitter.com/3HSLBoA5nA — unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) April 5, 2017

“They are Californians who are sick and tired of seeing their state slide down hill because of Leftist policies”, artist “Sabo” wrote.

The City Council of the celebrity enclave voted 3-2 last month to prohibit use of public resources to enforce federal civil immigration law.

