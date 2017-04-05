Best Seafood In Malibu

Malibu is home to some amazing surf spots, trendy shops and stunning oceanfront dining. The 21-mile strip of this special coastline offers a variety of restaurants along the beautiful Pacific Ocean. While breathing in the fresh sea air, nothing hits the spot like delicious fresh seafood. For those who enjoy eating delicious fish items with the smell of the ocean air and the sound of crashing waves, these are the best seafood restaurants in Malibu.



Reel Inn

18661 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-8221

www.reelinnmalibu.com 18661 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 456-8221 The Reel Inn is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh fish in Malibu since 1986. Known for their fish & chips, New England clam chowder and a wide array of other tasty fresh fish plates, they can be enjoyed alongside mountain and ocean views surrounding the restaurant. Their signature dish is a sautéed halibut with mashed potatoes and coleslaw. But, they also offers vegetarian and gluten free items, too.



Geoffrey’s Malibu

27400 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 457-1519

www.geoffreysmalibu.com 27400 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 457-1519 Perched atop the romantic Malibu hillside, Geoffrey’s Malibu is a staple of the area and offers exquisite views of the Southern California coastline, an inviting atmosphere, and a noteworthy menu. The flower-filled patio that overlooks the Pacific offers an ideal spot for a romantic candlelit dinner or a weekend brunch with family and friends. Start of with an ahi tuna tartar, seasonal oysters or spicy fried oysters before making your way to some of the seafood entrees including a grilled swordfish, steamed main lobster along with one of the dinner specialties being the sautéed day boat sea scallops.



Mastro’s Ocean Club

18412 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 454-4357

www.mastrosrestaurants.com 18412 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 454-4357 Mastro’s Ocean Club is the restaurant group’s oceanfront location which has quickly become a celebrity hotspot. Located right off of PCH with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, their selection of fresh seafood includes menu offerings such as the seared ahi tuna, oysters on the half shell, grilled Pacific swordfish, a Chilean seabass, and indulgent side dishes like lobster mashed potatoes. Their most popular seafood option on the menu is the Mastro’s Seafood Tower, which is made up of the freshest shellfish including freshly shucked oysters, chilled Alaska King Crab legs, a whole split lobster, dungeness crab and giant shrimp cocktail served with an array of delicious dipping sauces and freshly shaved horseradish root. Each tower is customized to the guest’s preference and served with a dramatic icy cloud rising from the tower’s bed of dry ice.



Neptune’s Net

42505 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 457-3095

www.neptunesnet.com 42505 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 457-3095 Established in 1956 by Eastman Jacobs, Neptune’s Net allows locals and visitors to experience the real California experience in beautiful Malibu. Although fans of this spot have to travel father out than other Malibu places, it certainly does not keep people from visiting. This hugely popular old-time style fish restaurant with views of the Pacific Ocean is one of L.A.’s most popular seafood spots. The restaurant serves burgers, sandwiches, and fried seafood classics to hungry bikers, as well as Malibu locals and L.A. residents looking to take a far drive down PCH. The All-American, fresh and fried seafood restaurant signature seafood dish is their Neptune’s Net Sampler which is comprised of live crab and lobster alongside New England style clam chowder.



Moonshadows

20356 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-3010

www.moonshadowsmalibu.com 20356 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 456-3010 From a midday brunch to supper at sunset, Moonshadow’s boasts breathtaking panoramic views and is the perfect spot for romantic night out. Enjoy an energetic night out on the sundeck, which is perched above the rocks, or just unwind indoors. The chic nightspot, serenaded by live DJs on the Blue Lounge, brims with a vogue, Hollywood-meets-Malibu crowd, indulging in a tranquil, yet hip vibe. Their friendly staff serves a mix of seafood and signature dishes with Asian fusion, Italian & American influences like the spicy ahi tuna tartare, sumac crusted albacore tuna steak and lobster & crab linguine.



Malibu Seafood

25653 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-3430

www.malibuseafood.com 25653 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 456-3430 The busy fish market and patio café offers some of the freshest seafood in Malibu right off the PCH. Guests at times may wait in a long line to bite into their fresh, cooked-to-order fare, but it’s well worth it. Tasty menu items include their golden fried fish ‘n’ chips, cups of chowder, lobster or grilled mahi mahi and more. Dine on picnic tables overlooking the Pacific Ocean and enjoy!



Nobu Malibu

22706 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 317-9140

www.noburestaurants.com 22706 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 317-9140 At Nobu Malibu, views of the ocean are available from nearly every seat floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor patio seating with an exterior lounge. While the Sushi Bar and Bar area offer full menu dining and are on a first come first serve basis, reservations are encouraged and can be made up to one month in advance. Nobu Matsuhisa’s exquisite cuisine includes signature dishes such as Tiradito, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, and black cod miso.