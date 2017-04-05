After Series Of OC Arrests, Ex-MMA Fighter Expected To Make Deal

April 5, 2017 7:51 AM
SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — An expected plea deal with former mixed martial arts fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller would get him out of jail, even after a string of conflicts with law enforcement in Orange County.

Miller, 36, had just been acquitted in a domestic violence case involving a former girlfriend, partially triggering the conflicts with police, his attorney Cameron Talley said.

Miller is expected to accept a plea bargain from Orange County Superior Court Judge Robert Fitzgerald that would give him credit for 50 days behind bars, so the 90-day sentence he is expected to receive in the plea deal will cover that, Talley said.

The former mixed martial arts fighter, who lives in Mission Viejo, was acquitted Feb. 1 of beating up the former girlfriend, but the other charges involving conflicts with law enforcement were set aside for a separate trial.

Those conflicts included being found running naked through a Mission Viejo church and setting off fire extinguishers, for which he was charged with vandalism, but that charge was dismissed; a standoff with deputies trying to serve an arrest warrant at his Mission Viejo home, during which he tweeted live; assaulting a deputy investigating a disturbance report, and spray-painting graffiti on the wall of a Lake Forest tattoo parlor.

