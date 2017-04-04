Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On Top Of Building In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Police arrested the pilot of a small plane Tuesday after he made an emergency landing in between two warehouses in Whittier.
According to police, Darrell Roberts, 58, was taken into custody on suspicion of operating the Piper airplane while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
A preliminary investigation revealed Roberts ran out of fuel and made a hard landing on top of the Michael Kors distribution center building, located in the 3700 block of Workman Mill Road.
He was en route from Temecula to San Diego when the incident took place.
There were no passengers on board the plane.
No injuries were reported.
Roberts is being held in lieu of $1,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 5 in Downey.
