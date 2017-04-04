Three Critical After Tanker Crashes With 2 Cars, Overturns

GLASSELL PARK (CBSLA.com) — (UPDATE) A Tanker truck has crashed with two vehicles and overturned on the southbound 2 freeway in Glassell Park.
All lanes were closed near Fletcher Drive and Verdugo Road causing a traffic backup all the way to the 134 Freeway, the CHP said. The No 1 and 2 lanes have since opened, the 3 and 4 lanes will remain closed until further notice, according to a CHP tweet.
Seven people were injured overall and transported to a local hospital. Three are in critical condition, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.
The tanker was carrying milk. Both cars were mangled in crash.
Stay with CBSLA and KNX 1070 for traffic updates.