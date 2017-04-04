‘Official Sanctuary City’ Sign In Malibu Causing Stir

April 4, 2017 9:49 PM
Malibu, Sanctuary City Sign

MALIBU (CBSLA) — A sign posted along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was drawing a great deal of attention and controversy Tuesday.

It reads: “OFFICIAL SANCTUARY CITY ‘Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much)”

malibu sign 2 Official Sanctuary City Sign In Malibu Causing Stir

The sign was posted on Pacific Coast Highway, west of Leo Carrillo State Park, near the Los Angeles County line.

Malibu City Councilman Rick Mullen called it a “prank.”

Councilwoman Laura Rosenthal said: “This was not put up by the city.”

“The sign was not put up by the city. It will be removed,” City Manager Reva Feldman said in an email to CBS2.

