Gov. Brown To Argue For Gas Tax Increases In Riverside

April 4, 2017 4:25 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Brown, Tax Increases

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) —Gov. Jerry Brown will join state and local representatives Tuesday to fight for hiking gasoline taxes to pay for road repairs in Riverside.

At noon, Brown is scheduled to stand with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-South Gate, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, Assemblyman Jose Medina, D-Moreno Valley, Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington and others at North Park to rally support for Senate Bill 1 — the Road Repair & Accountability Act of 2017.

The bill, which could be voted on as early as Thursday, seeks a 20-cent per gallon increase in diesel sales taxes, as well as higher vehicle license fees, which would save up to an average of $38 per vehicle.

The hikes are expected to generate an estimated $5.2 billion in annual revenue, according to the governor’s office.

The bill requires a two-thirds vote to pass the Legislature.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia