Gov. Brown To Argue For Gas Tax Increases In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) —Gov. Jerry Brown will join state and local representatives Tuesday to fight for hiking gasoline taxes to pay for road repairs in Riverside.
At noon, Brown is scheduled to stand with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-South Gate, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, Assemblyman Jose Medina, D-Moreno Valley, Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington and others at North Park to rally support for Senate Bill 1 — the Road Repair & Accountability Act of 2017.
The bill, which could be voted on as early as Thursday, seeks a 20-cent per gallon increase in diesel sales taxes, as well as higher vehicle license fees, which would save up to an average of $38 per vehicle.
The hikes are expected to generate an estimated $5.2 billion in annual revenue, according to the governor’s office.
The bill requires a two-thirds vote to pass the Legislature.
