Feds Raid Bicycle Casino In ‘Criminal Fraud’ Investigation

April 4, 2017 8:03 AM
BELL GARDENS (CBSLA.com) — Federal agents Tuesday shut down the Bicycle Hotel and Casino in Bell Gardens as part of a criminal fraud investigation, authorities said.

Authorities with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirmed the raid, but would not comment “on the scope or nature of the investigation.”

The raid was a part of a “criminal fraud” investigation, according to KNX 1070’s Pete Demetriou.

The raid at the casino complex located at 888 Bicycle Casino Drive was conducted by several agencies, including members of the Los Angeles High Intensity Financial Crime Area Task Force, which includes HSI, the IRS, the California Department of Justice, and the U.S. Attorney’s office, officials said.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

