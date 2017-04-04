Deputies Say Pilot In Small Plane Emergency Landing Was Flying Drunk

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Investigators now believe a small plane that ran out of fuel before the pilot had to make an emergency landing near Whittier Monday night was flown by a pilot under the influence of alcohol.
Nobody was hurt.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies say they could tell the pilot, 58-year-old Darrell Roberts, was drunk in the cockpit.
Roberts was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol and released Tuesday with a court date.
Investigators also say he was leaving the Temecula area and heading to San Diego, but was heading the wrong way before he landed.