Deputies Say Pilot In Small Plane Emergency Landing Was Flying Drunk

April 4, 2017 10:20 PM

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Investigators now believe a small plane that ran out of fuel before the pilot had to make an emergency landing near Whittier Monday night was flown by a pilot under the influence of alcohol.

Nobody was hurt.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies say they could tell the pilot, 58-year-old Darrell Roberts, was drunk in the cockpit.

Roberts was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol and released Tuesday with a court date.

Investigators also say he was leaving the Temecula area and heading to San Diego, but was heading the wrong way before he landed.

