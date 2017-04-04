Deadly Shooting Investigation Underway In Lynwood

April 4, 2017 5:31 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting

LYNWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Tuesday searched for a gunman who fatally shot a man in Lynwood.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Upon their arrival, authorities located an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital where he later died. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation revealed patrons inside the restaurant heard gunshots outside.

The victim ran from the alley to the front of the restaurant, where he collapsed at the front door.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the victim was a known gang member.

The shooting appears to have been gang-related.

A description of the suspect has not been provided.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

