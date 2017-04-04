Best Activities To Do If You’re Under 21 In Los Angeles

April 4, 2017 12:45 PM
Let’s face it: when you’re under 21 and looking to get out, it can be pretty tough to find a fun activity in Los Angeles. With a myriad of top bars and other places around the city that require you to be of age, we’ve rounded up a list of the best things to do if you’re not 21 yet.

See A Live Show At Amoeba Music
shutterstock 544128805 Best Activities To Do If Youre Under 21 In Los Angeles

(credit: Alex Millauer/shutterstock)


Amoeba Music
6400 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 245-6400
www.amoeba.com

Known for their huge collection of records and their storied history, Amoeba Music is an institution in Los Angeles. If you’re under 21 and looking for some fun, make sure to visit this Sunset Boulevard staple and catch free concerts, live DJ sets, as well as exciting artist signings.

See A Concert
hollywoodbowlfireworks Best Activities To Do If Youre Under 21 In Los Angeles

(Credit: Los Angeles Philharmonic Association )


Various Locations

Los Angeles is arguably the music capital of the world. And, any band worth its weight makes its presence known at some point along their tour schedule. With that in mind, there are plenty of concerts you can attend if you’re under 21. Some of the best venues include The Hollywood Bowl, The Whisky A Go Go, Echoplex, The Troubadour, Avalon Hollywood and many others.

Hike To The Hollywood Sign
gettyimages 56341833 Best Activities To Do If Youre Under 21 In Los Angeles

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)


Hollywood Sign
Griffith Park
Los Angeles, CA 90068
www.hollywoodsign.org

There are many ways to get to the Hollywood Sign. These days, it can be confusing, but Bronson Canyon is a great hiking route to get to the iconic Hollywood Sign. The hike will take some time, but it’s a great outdoors activity and you can be sure you won’t need to present an 21+ id to do it. It’s great for an outdoorsy activity with friends, or for a day date. If you’re looking for other great hiking ideas, visit our list of the Best Places To Go Hiking In Los Angeles

See A Waterfall In Los Angeles
Eaton Canyon Falls
750 N Altadena Dr
Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 398-5420
www.ecnca.org

Located right here in the heart of Los Angeles is Eaton Canyon Falls, a beautiful waterfall that you can visit after a short hike. It’s a great place to relax and take in the nature of this great city.

Catch An Outdoor Movie And Live Music
jdsduiz2su74konyz9zoyctrbhmyyxnxlvtmldqcvuu Best Activities To Do If Youre Under 21 In Los Angeles

(credit: Street Food Cinema)


Street Food Cinema
Various Locations
www.streetfoodcinema.com

Started in 2012, Street Food Cinema is more than just seeing a movie and a band. It’s an experience unlike any other. Each week, you can visit a different location around the city to catch an outdoor movie, along with a band, and eat gourmet street food. Catch classic and new films like “Back To The Future,” “La La Land,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Clueless,” “500 Days Of Summer,” “Toy Story,” “Friday,” “Raiders Of The Lost Ark,” and many more throughout the year. Before the movie begins, you can enjoy great musical performances though. And, top notch food is available from spots like Street Kitchen LA, Banh Mi, Pap Fritz, Wings N Waffles, La Puff, Made In Brooklyn Pizza, Lobsta Truck and many others. Street Food Cinema typically takes place on Saturday night and lasts from April until the end of October. For a full lineup, visit our guide to the Street Food Cinema lineup this year.

