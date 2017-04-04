Best Activities To Do If You’re Under 21 In Los Angeles

Let’s face it: when you’re under 21 and looking to get out, it can be pretty tough to find a fun activity in Los Angeles. With a myriad of top bars and other places around the city that require you to be of age, we’ve rounded up a list of the best things to do if you’re not 21 yet.

See A Live Show At Amoeba Music



Amoeba Music

6400 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 245-6400

www.amoeba.com 6400 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90028(323) 245-6400 Known for their huge collection of records and their storied history, Amoeba Music is an institution in Los Angeles. If you’re under 21 and looking for some fun, make sure to visit this Sunset Boulevard staple and catch free concerts, live DJ sets, as well as exciting artist signings.

See A Concert



Various Locations Los Angeles is arguably the music capital of the world. And, any band worth its weight makes its presence known at some point along their tour schedule. With that in mind, there are plenty of concerts you can attend if you’re under 21. Some of the best venues include The Hollywood Bowl, The Whisky A Go Go, Echoplex, The Troubadour, Avalon Hollywood and many others.

Hike To The Hollywood Sign



Hollywood Sign

Griffith Park

Los Angeles, CA 90068

www.hollywoodsign.org Griffith ParkLos Angeles, CA 90068 There are many ways to get to the Hollywood Sign. These days, it can be confusing, but Bronson Canyon is a great hiking route to get to the iconic Hollywood Sign. The hike will take some time, but it’s a great outdoors activity and you can be sure you won’t need to present an 21+ id to do it. It’s great for an outdoorsy activity with friends, or for a day date. If you’re looking for other great hiking ideas, visit our list of the Best Places To Go Hiking In Los Angeles

See A Waterfall In Los Angeles

Eaton Canyon Falls

750 N Altadena Dr

Pasadena, CA 91107

(626) 398-5420

www.ecnca.org 750 N Altadena DrPasadena, CA 91107(626) 398-5420 Located right here in the heart of Los Angeles is Eaton Canyon Falls, a beautiful waterfall that you can visit after a short hike. It’s a great place to relax and take in the nature of this great city.

Catch An Outdoor Movie And Live Music