Best Activities To Do If You’re Under 21 In Los Angeles

Amoeba Music
6400 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 245-6400
www.amoeba.com
Known for their huge collection of records and their storied history, Amoeba Music is an institution in Los Angeles. If you’re under 21 and looking for some fun, make sure to visit this Sunset Boulevard staple and catch free concerts, live DJ sets, as well as exciting artist signings.
Various Locations
Los Angeles is arguably the music capital of the world. And, any band worth its weight makes its presence known at some point along their tour schedule. With that in mind, there are plenty of concerts you can attend if you’re under 21. Some of the best venues include The Hollywood Bowl, The Whisky A Go Go, Echoplex, The Troubadour, Avalon Hollywood and many others.
Hollywood Sign
Griffith Park
Los Angeles, CA 90068
www.hollywoodsign.org
There are many ways to get to the Hollywood Sign. These days, it can be confusing, but Bronson Canyon is a great hiking route to get to the iconic Hollywood Sign. The hike will take some time, but it’s a great outdoors activity and you can be sure you won’t need to present an 21+ id to do it. It’s great for an outdoorsy activity with friends, or for a day date. If you’re looking for other great hiking ideas, visit our list of the Best Places To Go Hiking In Los Angeles
750 N Altadena Dr
Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 398-5420
www.ecnca.org
Located right here in the heart of Los Angeles is Eaton Canyon Falls, a beautiful waterfall that you can visit after a short hike. It’s a great place to relax and take in the nature of this great city.
Street Food Cinema
Various Locations
www.streetfoodcinema.com
Started in 2012, Street Food Cinema is more than just seeing a movie and a band. It’s an experience unlike any other. Each week, you can visit a different location around the city to catch an outdoor movie, along with a band, and eat gourmet street food. Catch classic and new films like “Back To The Future,” “La La Land,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Clueless,” “500 Days Of Summer,” “Toy Story,” “Friday,” “Raiders Of The Lost Ark,” and many more throughout the year. Before the movie begins, you can enjoy great musical performances though. And, top notch food is available from spots like Street Kitchen LA, Banh Mi, Pap Fritz, Wings N Waffles, La Puff, Made In Brooklyn Pizza, Lobsta Truck and many others. Street Food Cinema typically takes place on Saturday night and lasts from April until the end of October. For a full lineup, visit our guide to the Street Food Cinema lineup this year.