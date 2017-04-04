Ahn, Gomez Lead Big In US House Race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Early returns for an open U.S. House seat in Southern California show two men far ahead in the huge pack of nearly two dozen candidates.
Robert Lee Ahn, a 41-year-old attorney and former city planning commissioner under Mayor Eric Garcetti is in the lead with about 28 percent of the vote.
He leads the presumed front-runner Jimmy Gomez, who has 26 percent of the early vote. The 42-year-old state assemblyman had the backing of much of the Democratic establishment.
If the two maintain their lead and neither gets 50 percent of the vote, they’ll meet head-to-head in June.
Both candidates, like most of the field, are Democrats.
They’re running to fill the vacant seat of Xavier Becerra, now the California attorney general.
