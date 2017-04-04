5 Must See LA Theater Productions In May 2017

The Bodyguard The Musical
The Hollywood Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 468-1770
www.hollywoodpantages.com
Date: May 2 – May 21, 2017
An unforgettable cinematic love story from the 90s starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, “The Bodyguard The Musical” is based on the film of course. Some of Houston’s most celebrated songs from “The Bodyguard” including “One Moment In Time,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and “I Will Always Love You,” the famous Houston cover version from Dolly Parton’s hit, among other popular hits,are featured in this musically-driven theater production featuring concert lighting and amazing sound effects. Angelenos will finally get the opportunity to fall in love with main character superstar Rachel Marron and her bodyguard played by Judson Mills. Deborah Cox plays the pop singer. Cox is a Grammy® Award-nominated and multi-platinum R&B/pop recording artist and film/TV actress. The Bodyguard The Musical first opened in London’s Adelphi Theatre in late 2012. Tickets are available through the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.
Actually
Geffen Playhouse
10886 Le Conte Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 208-5454
www.geffenplayhouse.org
Date: May 2- June 11, 2017
Playwright Anna Ziegler will debut her latest play “Actually” at The Geffen Playhouse’s Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater. Known for her award-winning play “Photograph 51,” which starred Nicole Kidman, Ziegler’s newest drama takes on two Princeton first-years who spend the night together. The story begins a conversation about the gray area of consent, which leads to controversy. British-American director Tyne Rafaeli directs and brings her vision of the story to stage. Located in the Westwood, home to UCLA, The Geffen Playhouse hosts an array of productions each season including featuring some of the industry’s most creative and acclaimed playwrights and directors.
Into The Woods
The Ahmanson Theatre
135 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-2772
www.centertheatregroup.org
Date: April 4 – May 14, 2017
Once upon a time, “Into the Woods” arrived on stage in San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre in 1986. It quickly earned critical success and Tony Awards, and has graced the Broadway stage for more than 10 years. In 2015, Hollywood made it into an Oscar-worthy movie musical, and today the whimsical theater production tours the nation. Los Angeles theater-goers will have the up close opportunity to experience the musical fairy tale (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine), which entangles plots, characters and journeys from several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault imaginative stories such as “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Rapunzel” and “Cinderella.” The Ahmanson Theatre recently announced its next season which will feature Something Rotten! and The Red Shoes.
Archduke
Mark Taper Forum
135 North Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-2772
www.centertheatregroup.org
Date: April 25 – June 4, 2017
The Mark Taper Forum presents the world premiere and a Center Theatre Group commission of playwright Rajiv Joseph’s “Archduke.” Not a newcomer to the Taper, Joseph who is a Pulitzer Prize finalist (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and Obie Award winner, rounds up a group of three young men in Belgrade 1914 in Archduke. Plagued with tuberculosis these strangers are recruited for a secret organization seeking to strike against Serbian nationalism upon the brink of World War I. Joseph puts his signature stamp of “dark humor” upon this story giving audiences the opportunity to reflect on current times. Giovanna Sardelli directs. The Mark Taper Forum is part of the Los Angeles Music Center, where both the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and the Ahmanson Theatre are located.
The Drowsy Chaperone presented by Youth Musical Theatre
Scherr Forum Theatre at Civic Arts Plaza
2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
(805) 449-2787
www.civicartsplaza.com
Date: May 25 – May 28, 2017
From the dynamic Youth Musical Theatre (YMT), comes “The Drowsy Chaperone.” The entire production features local middle and high school kids. Putting the spotlight on the 1920s, The Drowsy Chaperone brings one theater fan’s favorite 1928 musical recording to life. The story is a parody on American musical comedy while sending high regards to the Jazz age. Well-suited for families of all ages,The Drowsy Chaperone features lively song and dance throughout. Music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, and book fy Bob Martin and Don McKellar, the show opened up on Broadway 11 years ago, and took home Tony awards. The YMT company, which is volunteer based and a non-profit organization, has produced many family friendly performances such as Shrek the Musical, Into the Woods, Anything Goes, and more. Tickets range from $19 to $29.