OC Woman Starts Ride Share Company For Women By Women

April 3, 2017 10:58 PM
SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Police are warning women traveling alone to be careful if they use Uber or Lyft. This comes after an arrest of an Uber driver from Costa Mesa who police say sexually assaulted a female passenger who fell asleep in the back of his car.

The woman, from Santa Ana, managed to escape. Police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the assault last weekend.

As detectives suspect more victims are out there, social media is buzzing with concern. A father and daughter business team from San Juan Capistrano hopes to put an end to that anxiety for female riders. See Jane Go, launched  last year, has only female drivers who only pick up female passengers. The founders William and Savannah Jordan say the more women worry about their safety when they travel alone, the more they are finding out about the company and signing up for the ride app.

“A lot of people talk about incidences like this and express a lot of gratitude,” Savannah Jordan said. “We’re glad we are here for them.”

See Jane Go is expected to expand to Los Angeles and San Diego soon.

