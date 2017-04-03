Man Burned In Possible Drug Lab Explosion At Pasadena Home

April 3, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Drug Lab, Explosion, Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities say an explosion that severely burned a man is being investigated as a possible drug lab fire.

The victim reportedly suffered burns to his hands and face in the blast late Sunday inside a shed behind a home in the 1900 block of East Washington Boulevard in Pasadena.

Responding officers discovered bundles of marijuana and butane. Investigators suspect the explosion occurred during the process of cooking concentrated marijuana honey oil with butane.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

