Hikers Eager To See ‘Superbloom’ Warned To Watch Out For Rattlesnakes

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — On a cool, dry day, surrounded by a riot of colorful wildflowers in the mountains and deserts, hikers might not immediately place the telltale sound of a rattle.
Authorities are issuing warnings to watch out for rattlesnakes that have been photographed both in the Angeles National Forest and the California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, where the “superbloom” of poppies has drawn hundreds of visitors in recent weeks.
The California Poppy Reserve posted an overhead image of a Mojave green rattlesnake curled up next to a trail Sunday.
“Mojaves are not aggressive unless provoked, and prefer to stay [camouflaged] if approached,” it said. “We have seen a lot of Mojaves already this season; another reason to stay on the trails!”
Rattlesnakes typically hunt mice, rats and other small animals, killing them with a venomous bite, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The rattle the snake is named for is used to warn potential aggressors to back off or distract prey.
“It’s that time of the year,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a Facebook post Monday. “Please be aware.”