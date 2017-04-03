Heavy Flames Engulf South Los Angeles Factory

April 3, 2017 9:20 PM
Filed Under: Compton, Fire

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) – Heavy flames and smoke poured out of a commercial building that caught fire Monday night in South Los Angeles.

The greater-alarm blaze broke out before 8:30 p.m. at a large, one-story factory at 4020 S. Compton Ave. Los Angeles Fire Department reported that crews arrived to find flames rolling through the attic and kitchen. According to its website, the building served as a plant for ProPortion Foods, a food service company.

About 140 firefighters were on scene. Hazmat crews were also called out to identify whether any chemicals were in or around the structure. Firefighters initially entered the building, but were forced to exit and take a defensive position due to a compromised roof.

There were no injuries or nearby evacuations, LAFD said. The exact circumstances of the blaze were not immediately confirmed.

