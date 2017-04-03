Fox News Contributor Calls For Investigation Of Alleged Sexual Harassment By Bill O’Reilly

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com/AP) — An attorney for a former Fox News contributor is calling for an independent investigation of sexual harassment allegations against host Bill O’Reilly.

Lisa Bloom represents Wendy Walsh, a former Fox News contributor who says she lost a segment on “The O’Reilly Factor” after she refused to go to O’Reilly’s suite following a 2013 dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

According to a statement from Walsh, O’Reilly suggested the two visit his hotel room when the alleged unwelcome invitation occurred.

She’s seeking an investigation by New York City’s Commission on Human Rights.

Walsh said she came forward because she was told by a New York Times reporter that many of the women who have accused O’Reilly of harassment are bound by gag orders. She said she is not bound by any such agreement and the statute of limitations has passed for her to sue.

“Nobody can silence me because my voice is not for sale,” Walsh said. “Nobody can buy my voice.”

“Every woman in America has the legal right to a workplace free of sexual harassment,” said Bloom. “Each of us has the right to complain about harassment without being fired. We get to be treated with respect and keep our jobs. That’s how the law works.”

The Times reported this weekend that Fox News’ parent company 21st Century Fox or O’Reilly paid $13 million to five women since 2002 to settle cases where they alleged inappropriate behavior by O’Reilly. Last year, Fox News chief Roger Ailes left the network following accusations he had made unwanted sexual advances against women. Ailes has denied the charges.

O’Reilly responded to those charges with a statement released Saturday that read in part: “Just like other prominent and controversial people, I’m vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity. In my more than 20 years at Fox News Channel, no one has ever filed a complaint about me with the Human Resources Department, even on the anonymous hotline.”

Earlier Monday, a Fox News contributor filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes, saying she was denied opportunities after she rebuffed Ailes’ advances and that current management sought to keep her complaints quiet.

