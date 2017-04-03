Dodgers To Face San Diego Padres On Opening Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Dodgers will begin their 60th season in Los Angeles Monday amid changes outside and inside the stadium.

Pregame ceremonies will begin around 12:40 p.m., paying homage to the tradition and pageantry of opening day.

A special video will be played, leading into ceremonial first pitches by Wally Moon and Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda.

Moon played outfield for the Dodgers from 1959-65 and is best remembered for his penchant for hitting home runs. He will be celebrating his 87th birthday today.

Lasorda’s first pitch comes four days before the 40th anniversary of his first opening day as the team’s manager, a 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on April 7, 1977.

Brett Young will sing the national anthem.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the sold-out game against the San Diego Padres.

Auto and stadium gates will open at 10 a.m., with Dodger Stadium Express shuttle bus service from Union Station starting at 10:10 a.m., officials said.

Joe Davis has become the Dodgers full-time television play-by-play broadcaster, succeeding Vin Scully, who retired at the conclusion of the 2016 season following a record 67 years with the team.

The 29-year-old also broadcasts Major League Baseball and college football and basketball games for Fox Sports.

The Dodgers roster is stable. All but two players on the 25-man opening day roster played with the team last season.

Newcomers include Logan Forsythe, the expected starting second baseman acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, and relief pitcher Sergio Romo, signed as a free agent after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants.

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw will make his seventh consecutive opening day start for the Dodgers.

Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin will start for San Diego after splitting last season between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angeles.

