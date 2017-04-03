Brazen Santa Clarita Valley Shoplifter With Toddler Sought By Deputies

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – Investigators are looking for a woman who brought a toddler with her when she shoplifted several items from a Santa Clarita Valley Target store last month.
The incident occurred on March 23 at about 7:45 p.m. at a store located at 24425 Magic Mountain Pkwy. in Valencia.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports the woman with a baby girl came into the store and put several items into a shopping cart, including a Dyson vacuum, Bose speakers, Fitbit and clothes.
She then took the items to the guest services desk at the front of the store and tried to return one of them, but was turned down, the sheriff’s department said.
She then walked out of the store with all the items in her cart except the Bose speakers, which she left behind at guest services.
The woman is believed to be responsible for several more shoplifting incidents at the same Target, the sheriff’s department reports.
She is described as white, 28 to 32 years of age, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with dark wavy hair and weighing about 135 pounds. The baby girl with her appeared between 4 and 7 months of age.
Anyone with information should call sheriff’s deputies at 661-255-1121.