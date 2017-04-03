Angels Drop Season-Opener To Athletics

April 3, 2017 10:24 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Khris Davis hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth and connected again leading off the eighth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 to open the season Monday night.

Davis notched just the second multihomer game on opening day in Oakland history — Jason Giambi did it in 2000 — to back Kendall Graveman (1-0). The right-hander struck out seven over six innings.

Mike Trout hit a two-run homer in the third inning for the Angels, then Yonder Alonso’s RBI single in the fifth tied it at 2.

Davis, who dealt with a sore quadriceps muscle leading up to the opener, connected first against Angels starter Ricky Nolasco (0-1) then JC Ramirez for his 12th career multihomer game. The slugger didn’t hit his first home run last season until April 21 then finished with a career-high 42.

