Westech College To Shut Down Operations Immediately

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Steven Kunz-Bost was working on a computer service technician program at the Moreno Valley location of Westech College when he arrived at an empty campus. Confused at to what was going on, he drove 25 miles to the Fontana headquarters where he read on the door:

“We regretfully announce the closure of Westech effective immediately.”

At the Moreno Valley campus nothing was posted on the door or on the Westech website.

“Completely blindsided. It was awful,” Kunz-Bost said.

The trade school has three campuses.

Kunz-Bost is a disabled veteran who has the G-I Bill to pay for his education.

But he says his classmates aren’t as fortunate.

“They had to borrow money from parents, from banks, from all of these different programs, and they’re scared,” he said.

He and his wife have two little boys.

“A little bit of a heads up would have been appreciated,” his wife said. “So that if need be, we could’ve jumped ship and moved on to another program rather than waste three months of our time on a program that was going to go down the toilet. ”

The Following Information Is Available For Students

The Bureau for Private Post secondary Education will be holding workshops Monday to help students with the options they have.

Student Rights

We want you to know that you have rights when your school closes.

You Have the Right to Request a Refund From Your School

You Have the Right to Request to Have Your Student Loan(s) Discharged

Contact Your Loan Servicer to Request a Loan Discharge

If You Aren’t Sure Who Your Loan Servicer is, Contact the National Student Loan Data Systems

You Have the Right to Request Reimbursement of Your Tuition From the Student Tuition Recovery Fund

Complete the Student Tuition Recovery Fund Application to Begin the Process

You Have the Right to Transfer to Another School

Transferring Any Credits/Units to Another School May Affect Your Eligibility for a Loan Discharge or Tuition Reimbursements

Veteran students are encouraged to visit the GI Bill Web site at www.gibill.va.gov to access the GI Bill Comparison Tool, an easy-to-use online tool that provides information to calculate benefits and research approved programs, tuition/fees, housing allowance, graduation and loan default rates.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA) administers the GI Bill, and makes all determinations related to Veteran education benefit eligibility and payments. The USDVA also regulates entitlements paid to Veterans and performs all calculations. All questions regarding eligibility and payment of GI Bill benefits must be directed to the USDVA at 1-888-GIBILL1.

USDVA will not pay GI Bill education benefits at an unapproved institution

Only the USDVA can provide assistance or address questions related to GI Bill eligibility or payment

Questions or concerns related to Westech College should be directed to school representatives

Visit the USDVA's GI Bill website at www.gibill.va.gov to access education benefit information

Visit the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) Web site at www.calvet.ca.gov to obtain assistance with other Veteran needs and services

For up-to-date information on the resources available to you following your school’s closure, please visit the Bureau’s Web site at www.bppe.ca.gov.