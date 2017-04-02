Uber Driver Booked On Suspicion Of Sexually Assaulting Passenger In OC

COSTA MESA (CBSLA.com) — An Uber driver has been booked on suspicion of sexually assaulting a passenger in Southern California.
Santa Ana police say Angel Sanchez of Costa Mesa picked up a woman last Thursday from a company gathering in a grey Toyota Sienna.
The woman, according to police, was driven to a street near her home in Santa Ana where the sexual assault occurred.
After the incident, the victim ran from the suspect’s vehicle, and called police.
On Friday, detectives arrested Sanchez at his home in Costa Mesa on a sexual assault charge. He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Police said Sanchez has been a driver for Uber for over a year. Detectives believe there may be additional alleged victims.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Santa Ana police detectives at (714) 245-8412.
