Probe Underway After Woman Is Shot To Death In Huntington Park

April 2, 2017 7:58 AM

HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Sunday continued to investigating the shooting death of a woman in the Huntington Park area.

Detectives were called to the 6300 block of Pacific Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found a female victim. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. A man was also located at the scene, and had sustained injury.

Authorities said they did not have any suspect information at this time. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia