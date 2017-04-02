Probe Underway After Woman Is Shot To Death In Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Sunday continued to investigating the shooting death of a woman in the Huntington Park area.
Detectives were called to the 6300 block of Pacific Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, they found a female victim. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. A man was also located at the scene, and had sustained injury.
Authorities said they did not have any suspect information at this time. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.