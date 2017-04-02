Guide To The 2017 Stagecoach Music Festival

Once Coachella has packed up, it’s officially time for the country music version known as the Stagecoach Festival! This year, as the warm breezes of spring begin to blow across the Southland, Los Angelenos know that it’s time to enjoy some great country music in the desert. Stagecoach Festival takes place over three days in Indio, California at the Empire Polo Club, and fans travel far and wide to be a part of the incredible festivities each year. This year is no different as the annual event brings the biggest names in country music to several stages. Stagecoach Festival At The Empire Polo Club

81800 Avenue 51

Indio, CA 92201

(760) 342-2762

www.stagecoachfestival.com

Dates

April 28, 2017 – April 30, 2017

Headliners



Dierks Bentley Headlining the first night is country star Dierks Bentley. Bentley, who has developed a cult-like following of fans since 2003 is at the height of his career, so this performance is one you won’t want to miss. His latest album, “Black,” was released just last year, so expect hits from the newest release like “Different For Girls,” “Somewhere On A Beach,” “Drunk On A Plane” and many others.





Shania Twain Shania Twain will return to the stage as the headliner for Saturday night’s big performance. As country music royalty, this Canadian country queen has had a long and storied career in the business. Although she hasn’t put out a new album since 2015, Twain continues to be a major draw for fans.





Kenny Chesney Kenny Chesney certainly does not need any introduction. Along with Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, and other huge country music stars, Chesney is one of the most successful singers in the business. Since 1993, he has continually put out hit after hit, so Stagecoach is sure to be lit for his performance. His latest album “Cosmic Hallelujah” features songs that will surely excite the crowd in the desert!



Performances By Date



Friday, April 28, 2017 Friday will kick off with performances from a variety of top performers and end the evening with a blow out show by Dierks Bentley. Throughout the day, see Cole Swindell, Randy Houser, Jerry Lee Lewis, the popular two-some Maddie & Tae, .38 Special, Elle King, The Zombies, Rhiannon Giddens, Dylan Scott, William Michael Morgan, Randy Rogers Band, Son Volt, Justin Townes Earle, Anderson East, John Moreland, The Blasters, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, The Cactus Blossoms, and Quiet Life.



Saturday, April 29, 2017 Shania Twain will end the evening, but you won’t want to miss hits from some of country music’s top acts! Among the performers today will be Willie Nelson and Family, Maren Morris, Waddie Mitchell, Dan + Shay, Jamey Johnson, Margo Price, Brett Eldredge, Kip Moore, Tucker Beathard, Nikki Lane, Robert Ellis, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, Brent Cobb, Steve Moakler, Ruston Kelly, Tommy James and the Shondells John Doe, Traveller, Jonathan Tyler, Brooke Eden, The Walcotts, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Black Pistol Fire.



Sunday, April 30, 2017 On the last day of the show, enjoy the sights and sounds of artists including Travis Tritt, Cyndi Lauper, Los Lobos, Cam, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Tyler Farr, The Cadillac Three, Wynonna and the Big Noise, Cowboy Junkies, The Long Ryders, Terry Allen, Steep Canyon Rangers, Luke Combs, Kiefer Sutherland, Lanco, Courtney Cole, The Sadies, Dan Layus, Levi Hummon, and others. But, make sure you stay for the act of the weekend: a grand performance by Kenny Chesney!

General Information



Festival attendees will get to experience the best of the best when it comes to country music. Here are some pieces of general information to help you: All age event

Ages 10 and under get free general admission!

Venue opens at 12pm noon each day and ends by or before 12am

Parking is free

No RV parking in day parking lots

No pets

Cameras, backpacks, eat plugs, e-cigs/vapes, hats, lighters, beach towels, walkie talkies are allowed

Outstanding Attractions



Aside from the great performances by acts like Kenny Chesney, Maddie & Tae, Shania Twain, Travis Tritt, and others, Stagecoach offers plenty of other attractions to enjoy:



Make sure to bring your cowboy books and have the most fun you can at Stagecoach. Enjoy an energetic dancehall with DJ's, dance instructors and a wide variety of country dancing. It'll be air conditioned, too, so don't worry about overheating as you're two-stepping! Line dancing, round dancing and a great hoedown will surely take place! Even if you're not at the top of your game, you can learn here, too. The HonkeyTonk Dance Hall is located in the terrace as you enter the festival. It will be open Friday – Sunday.



Half-Pint Hootenanny This is fun for all ages attending the Festival! Hosted by Leapin’ Louie and overseen by the Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council and Boy Scots of America, this free attraction will offer music from up and coming bands, western comedy performances, jewelry making, face painting, hair decor, games, fun tattoos, competitions, singing and dancing, and much more. Open 10am – 7pm each day.



Clydesdale Horses The beautiful and infamous Clydesdale Horses will be in attendance, so make sure not to miss them as they strut around!



Ferris Wheel What’s a festival without a Ferris Wheel? Nothing, of course! This year, enjoy beautiful and stunning views of the Festival grounds from the top of the Ferris Wheel. It gets pretty busy around sunset, so be prepared, or come during the day or after!



Additional Attractions There will be plenty more to see and do, including shopping from their official merchandise booth, taking a Toyota Thrill Ride on an off-road track, the Budweiser Country Club where you can play backyard games and drink, and take a stagecoach ride.

Food & Drink



The Stagecoach Festival is known for their delicious eats. This year is no different. Enjoy a BBQ contest, where you can bite into deliciously cooked chicken, ribs, and beef brisket. Also, enjoy specialty items like BBQ nachos and BBQ sliders, chili and more. Throughout the venue, there will also be vendors offering food from well known local restaurants. BBQ, vegetarian, and gluten free options are also available.



The Stagecoach Festival is known for their delicious eats. This year is no different. Enjoy a BBQ contest, where you can bite into deliciously cooked chicken, ribs, and beef brisket. Also, enjoy specialty items like BBQ nachos and BBQ sliders, chili and more. Throughout the venue, there will also be vendors offering food from well known local restaurants. BBQ, vegetarian, and gluten free options are also available.

You can't have a festival without a few beers and cocktails, and Stagecoach will not disappoint! There will be full bars with cocktails and beers throughout the festival grounds.

Getting To Stagecoach



Driving: The Coachella Valley is 125 miles east of Los Angeles in the Inland Empire. Those coming from the SoCal coast can hop on the I-10 East taking Exit 142 Monroe Street exit in Indio. Follow Monroe to Avenue 51.



Parking: There is plenty of parking adjacent to the festival grounds. Make sure all passengers in your vehicle have a festival pass secured to their wrist. Lost/stolen wristbands will not be replaced. No exceptions will be made.



Stagecoach also offers VIP parking.



Bus & Train Information: The nearest bus stop and train station are approximately 3 miles from Empire Polo Club in downtown Indio.

Drop-offs: Taxi, UBER, Parent and friends can pick up and drop off festival attendees at the corner of Avenue 52 and Madison. Pedestrian access is also available on Avenue 49 and Monroe. Under no circumstances will pedestrian festival access be granted on Monroe Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52; and Madison between Avenue 50 and 52.



Shuttles: Valley Music Travel offers airport shuttles between LAX and the festival grounds as well as the box office for Will Call and several of the area hotels.

Where To Stay



Car, Tent Parking and Campgrounds Like Coachella, Stagecoach is famous for offering spots for both car camping and tent camping. The following are great for off site camping and RV parking:



Emerald Desert RV Resort 2017

76-000 Frank Sinatra Dr.

Palm Desert, CA 92211 Thursday night welcome party and BBQ

Daily hot breakfast

Daily shuttle to and from the venue (NOT affiliated with official Stagecoach festival shuttle lines)

Daily pool parties with live music

Lawn games with musical entertainment

Free snack bags nightly upon return from the show

Free Wifi

Free late check out at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1st

Each additional person is $270 (plus tax) for all 4 nights

Only 15 minutes from festival

Happy Traveller RV

211 W. Mesquite

Palm Springs, CA 92264 $55 daily or $325 for the week

24 miles from Stagecoach

Pool, spa, restrooms, showers, laundry and wifi

Indian Wells Carefree Resort

211 W. Mesquite

Palm Springs, CA 92264 Only 5.8 miles from Stagecoach

$105 / night (4 night minimum)

3 Pools

Horse shoes

Laundry

Fitness center and more

