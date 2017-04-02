Got Unpaid Traffic Tickets? Program That Reduces Fines Ends Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — California drivers struggling to pay off traffic fines have just one more day to take advantage of a program that reduces unpaid fines on certain traffic tickets and non-traffic infractions.
The Traffic Amnesty Program signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015 is expected to end April 3.
Under the program, drivers have been given a chance to settle an outstanding traffic ticket for a fraction of what they owe.
Since its inception, the program has reduced court debts for hundreds of thousands of Californians, and also offered relief for many whose licenses were suspended.
The program doesn’t apply to parking tickets, reckless driving, or DUI offenses.
Those who wish to participate in the program will need to file their amnesty requests by Monday.
