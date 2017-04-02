Dog Rescued After Falling Down Deep Well In Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA.com) — A small dog fell down a very big well Sunday and had to be rescued in Malibu.

The incident played out on Winding Way Road just south of Latigo Canyon Road.

The female dog, named Lucy, was trapped at the bottom of the well for about four hours.

CBS2’s Jennifer Kastner reported from the scene.

Lucy is one lucky pooch. The well goes down about 30 feet.

The dog was on a hike with her owners when she fell. She ran off and was not on a leash at the time, officials said.

Urban Search and Rescue arrived and found Lucy to be alert but quickly realized it was not going to be an easy save.

It took about four hours to set up and then a rescue worker was lowered down by rope.

Kastner spoke to Matt Walmsley, the dog’s rescuer.

“I got a … yellow strap that I have and I got it around her legs. And I was able to pick her up and put her in my arms. But I had the strap around her just in case,” Walmsley said.

LA County Fire wants to remind people who go hiking with their dogs to keep them on leashes.