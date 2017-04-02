LAPD Chases Armed Robbery Suspects On Southbound 605; 1 At Large

FOUNTAIM VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — The LAPD chased armed robbery suspects southbound on the 605 Freeway Sunday evening.
The dangerous chase ended on Brookhurst, just south of the 405, with a foot bail in Fountain Valley.
It was unclear where the LAPD picked up the chase but they pursued the suspects into Orange County.
Sky’9’s Desmond Shaw was over the chase when it ended with the male driver and a female passenger exited the vehicle just outside the Orange Coast Memorial Center.
At one point, the male suspect ran towards the hospital, as well as the parking area before being apprehended
The suspect was driving black truck aimlessly with his lights off. At various points in the chase he put his blinkers on.
He mostly stayed in the carpool lane.