Best Things To See In San Juan Capistrano

Mission San Juan Capistrano
26801 Ortega Hwy
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 234-1300
www.missionsjc.com
As one of the major destinations in the city, Mission San Juan Capistrano was a Spanish mission in colonial times, and it is a great attraction to visit if you’ve never been. The two hundred year old monument offers tours through beautiful gardens, fountains and old structures. Guests of the Mission can also explore art exhibits on the property, as well as attend special concerts and events. It’s a great place to visit to view and get immersed in the culture and history of Southern California.
ZOOMARS Petting Zoo
31791 Los Rios St
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 831-6550
www.zoomars.com
Situated in the Historic Los Rios District of San Juan Capistrano, ZOOMARS Petting Zoo is fun for kids and adults alike! The Zoo is home to 100 friendly animals, including alpaca’s, pigs, horses, llamas, chickens, sheep, cows, rabbits, goats, ponies and more. So, if you’re a fan of animals, this is definitely the place to go. Once you’re done visiting with animals, this family-fun facility offers pony rides, a gold mine adventure where you can pan for gold, train attractions.
San Juan Hills Golf Club
32120 San Juan Creek Rd
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 493-1167
www.sanjuanhillsgolf.com
Why not play a round of golf at one of San Juan Capistrano’s most beautiful golf courses? Whether you want to play a few wholes or the course, you’ll be playing a game on a greens surrounded by rolling hills. This Par 71 Championship golf course is open to the public every day of the week, and offers full service amenities, including a golf shop, a driving range with both grass and hitting areas, golf instructions and staff, a lively bar, and restaurant with a patio.
Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park
33401 Ortega Hwy.
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 923-2210
www.ocparks.com
Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park is truly an oasis in Orange County. With over 8,000 acres of wilderness to explore, it’s nestled among the sandstone canyons of the Santa Ana Mountains and offers gorgeous valleys with wildlife. Go on a nature walk or a hike, go camping, have a picnic and enjoy the beautiful outdoors.
Los Rios Historic District
26711 Verdugo St
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Phone: (949) 493-8444
www.address.com
Dubbed the oldest neighborhood in California, Los Rios Historic District is directly across the railroad tracks from the Capistrano Depot. Explore old adobe homes, businesses and more. You will feel as if you’ve stepped back in time as you walk the streets. There’s a slower pace of life that is reminiscent of decades ago. ZOOMARS Petting Zoo is close by, as is Ramos House Cafe, The Tea House, gift shops and much more.