Best Places To Picnic In Orange County

One of the great things about living in southern California is that the weather allows for picnics year-round. While other parts of the country are buried in snow, southern California residents can head to their favorite spot for a picnic. Whether you’re looking for a great view or a park where the kids can play after enjoying a picnic meal, these are great places to visit.

Creekside Park

25743 Stonehill Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 248-3557

www.danapoint.org

Creekside Park is not only a great place for a picnic, but also a great place to spend a day. This part features a big grassy area where you can set up your blanket and food. It also has tables although the tables at the front of the park are often reserved for birthday parties. After finishing your picnic, you’ll find all kinds of ways to spend your time and energy. This park has a playground for the kids, trails for walking or bikes. You’ll even a basketball half court here.

Orange County Great Park

6950 Marine Way

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 724-6247

www.cityofirvine.org

With all of its open space, the Great Park is a great place to have a picnic. It is a particularly good place to have a picnic (including some wine for the adults) in the summer when family movies are shown here. After eating you’ll find plenty of ways to get active whether on the athletic fields or the path where you can do some exercises to work off what you ate during the picnic.

Crescent Bay Point Park

Crescent Bay Drive

Laguna Beach, CA 92652

www.visitlagunabeach.com

If you’re looking for a picnic spot with a view, you’d be hard pressed to find a better location than this one. Granted it doesn’t have all the amenities you’ll find at other parks. However, you can sit on the grass and look out at the ocean while you eat. That makes it the perfect place to have a picnic with other adults while you take in the beauty of the scene.

Bill Barber Memorial Park

4 Civic Center Plaza

Irvine, CA 92606

(949) 724-6714

www.legacy.cityofirvine.org

Right next to Irvine City Hall is a great place to have a picnic – especially if you work nearby and need to get away from the office for a bit. There is a big grassy area where you can spread out your blanket and food. You’ll also find sheltered picnic areas, which come in pretty handy on those summer days when the heat is on. You can also make a sports outing at this park that has soccer fields, a baseball diamond, and tennis courts.

Tierra Grande Park

399 Camino Tierra Grande

San Clemente, CA 92673

(949) 361-8264

www.funorangecountyparks.com

Tierra Grande Park is a place where you can easily while away several hours with the family. With its big sheltered area, this is a perfect place for a picnic with the family. The park offers plenty of things to keep the kids occupied and to tire them out. This park has a big playground and swings. In addition, you’ll find basketball courts and baseball diamonds here that are sure to keep the kids occupied once the picnic has ended.

By Gary Schwind