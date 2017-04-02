Best Activities This Week In Orange County – April 3

A plethora of exciting events start this week as well as some short-lived events that are sure to entice locals. This past weekend, Knott’s Berry Farm kicked off their world-famous Boysenberry Festival while another sweet treat is Brain Candy Live! at Segerstrom Tuesday. Then, mid-week, the Stamp & Scrapbook Expo comes to town and one of Laguna’s finest galleries presents their sketchbook exhibit. Then, spend the coming weekend admiring the artistry of oversized Easter Eggs at the Ritz-Carlton, dressing up at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire or purchasing some new plants at the Environmental Nature Center.

Monday, April 3



Attend The Boysenberry Festival

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

This past Saturday, Knott's Berry Farm kicked off its annual Boysenberry Festival. Today, stop by Knott's where guests can enjoy a variety of boysenberry-related treats and shows. While jam and butter are always popular at Knott's, this special event offers a chance to try interesting innovations, like boysenberry pizza, boysenberry panna cotta and spicy boysenberry chicken wings. There is also a wine tasting exhibition, where guests can sample boysenberry beer, cider and wine, as well as wines from Central California all the way to South Africa. Don't forget to check out their stellar shows, meet the Easter Beagle and visit the new virtual reality experience in the Knott's ghost town.

Tuesday, April 4



“Brain Candy Live!”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

Let Adam Savage and Michael Stevens blow your mind at "Brain Candy Live!" Taking place at Segerstrom Hall on Tuesday night, the show features a beloved TV personality and a YouTube celebrity. The duo will take the audience on an exciting interactive ride, combining toys and tools with mind-blowing demonstrations that are sure to delight. Designed to stimulate the mind, "Brain Candy Live!" offers a two-hour family-friendly experience that combines the fun of Disney and the mystery of Willy Wonka with the brains of Albert Einstein, creating a one of a kind event that will enthrall all ages. Tickets start at $39.

Wednesday, April 5



Attend The Stamp & Scrapbook Expo

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92802

(888) 252-3976

Held at the Anaheim Convention Center, the Stamp & Scrapbook Expo is the perfect time to explore creativity and nostalgia this week. The event kicks off with Monday's Mega Make & Take Extravaganza, where attendees can craft gift boxes, greeting cards, scrapbook layouts, treat holders and more. Thursday will feature a Kentucky Derby Crop Party while Friday will feature a prom night theme. The event runs through Saturday, which will feature a magical Hocus Pocus theme. Throughout the event, you'll find workshops layout, card making, stamping, coloring and more, plus there will be various card swaps for those who make their own greeting cards.

Thursday, April 6



Sketchbook West

Las Laguna Gallery

577 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 667-1803

Thursday marks the start of Las Laguna Gallery's Sketchbook West, a new exhibit that doubles as a competition for those who love to sketch. Running through April 29, it features work from artists who originally purchased a sketchbook to create quick pieces in specifically for the showcase. A variety of artists took part, drawing, sketching and painting in their book for weeks or months beforehand, creating pieces in acrylic, collage, mixed media, oil, pastel and even photography. The unique collection represents the varied uses of sketchbooks and showcases a beautiful process—that of drafts or improved versions. On Thursday night, an artist reception will also be held at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7



Incredible, Non-Edible Easter Eggs

Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

1 Ritz Carlton Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 240-2000

For an additional display of stunning local art, visit the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, to catch a glimpse of the Incredible, Non-Edible Easter Eggs. These four giant eggs, which will be placed near the entrance to the resort, will be on display until April 23. They are the perfect way to enjoy the spirit of Easter: colorful, creative and meaningful. Designed by artists— James Galindo, Robin Hiers, Trevor Mezak and Kym de los Reyes—the eggs are sure to delight guests, making the perfect backdrop for Easter or springtime pictures.

Saturday, April 8



Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Sante Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale, CA 91702

(626) 969-4750

It may lie a little ways outside of Orange County, but the Renaissance Pleasure Faire is well worth a Saturday trip out of town. Coming to Irwindale for its annual run, the fair starts Saturday and will take place every weekend until May 21. With 20 acres and plenty of live entertainment, it's a great spot for the whole family to gather, celebrating with delicious food and drink. There is also plenty of live entertainment, including Irish dancers, silk aerialists, jousting, stage shows, drummers, magic shows and more. Guests can also have tea with the queen, buy artisan crafts or take Do-It-Thyself Workshops at the Queen's College. The fair began in the 1960s, aiming to create living history for locals.

Sunday, April 9



Spring Native Plant Sale

Environmental Nature Center

1601 East 16th Street

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 645-8489

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, take part in the Environmental Nature Center's native plant sale. The event will help locals save money and time on landscaping by providing plants that thrive in the local desert environment—meaning less water needed! In addition to saving water, these plants are great for attracting certain species of butterflies, reducing the use of pesticides and even offering a small burst of color in your at-home garden. Check out items like the Cleveland Sage or succulent plants, but don't forget to also pay a visit to Cindy Berglund of Rain Barrels International, who will be on site to sell rain barrels as well.