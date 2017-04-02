1 Killed, 1 Injured When Fire Rips Through Apartment In Tujunga

TUJUNGA (CBSLA.com) — A 60-year-old man died this weekend after a fire ripped through an apartment unit in Tujunga, authorities said.
The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the unit at the two-story building located at 7053 Greeley Street.
When firefighters arrived, they managed to contain the blaze to one unit, and extinguished the fire within 16 minutes.
While searching the burning unit, they discovered the deceased in the kitchen, who the coroner identified as Jesse Montano Arellano.
Paramedics transported a woman to the hospital. She had sustained smoke inhalation and minor burns. Her current condition was not known.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. An investigation is underway.
