1 Dead, 3 Others Hurt In Crash Involving Multiple Motorcycles

PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA.com) — One biker was killed and three others were hurt in a crash involving multiple motorcycles Sunday afternoon in Pacific Palisades.
The accident occurred about 2 p.m. at 14710 W. Sunset Blvd., at the intersection with Chautauqua Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.
Three riders were hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment, Stewart said.
The ages and genders of the deceased and injured riders was not released. It was also unclear if the motorcyclists were riding together.
The name of the deceased was withheld pending notification of his/her family.
A desk officer at the West Traffic Division of the Los Angeles Police Department said the cause of the crash is yet to be determined.
