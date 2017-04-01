Voting Underway For Special Election To Fill Becerra’s Seat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Early voting in the 34th Congressional District special election will be held at four sites Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voting will be conducted at the Arroyo Seco Library, 6145 N. Figueroa St., in Highland Park; Boyle Heights City Hall, 2130 E. First St., Suite 241; the Pio Pico Library, 694 S. Oxford Ave., in Koreatown; and the headquarters of the Los Angeles County Register-Recorder/County Clerk, 12400 Imperial Highway, Norwalk.
Voters can also drop off vote-by-mail ballots at all locations.
There are 23 candidates on the ballot seeking to succeed Xavier Becerra, who was appointed as California’s attorney general last year. The election will be held Tuesday.
The district stretches from Koreatown in the west to the Long Beach (710) Freeway in the east and from the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the south to the Ventura (134) Freeway in the north. It includes downtown Los Angeles, the Westlake district, Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights and Lincoln Heights.
More information on early voting is available by calling 800-815-2666, option 3 or online at lavote.net.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)