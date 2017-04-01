Suspect Arrested In Brutal Beating Of Loma Linda Homeless Man

LOMA LINDA (CBSLA.com) – A man has been arrested in an attack that left a Loma Linda homeless man fighting for his life.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports that the victim was pushing a shopping cart at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on Mountain View Avenue when he was confronted by the suspect. A fight ensued, during which the suspect struck the victim with two separate weapons, leaving him with life-threatening injuries to his chest and abdomen, the sheriff’s department said.
The victim was rushed by ambulance to Loma Linda Medical Center, where he underwent several hours of surgery. His name and condition were not confirmed.
On Thursday, sheriff’s investigators identified George Ramirez as the suspect. He was arrested at his San Bernardino home Friday on charges of attempted murder. His bail was set at a half- million dollars.
The sheriff’s department did not disclose a possible motive in the attack.