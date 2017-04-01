Ontario Police Hunt Man Who Allegedly Attacked Girlfriend With Frying Pan

ONTARIO (CBSLA.com) — Police in Ontario are hoping the public can help them locate a man accused of repeatedly striking his girlfriend with a frying pan.
Police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Frankie Sylvester Campos of Pomona.
Authorities said Campos entered his girlfriend’s home (located in the 800 block of East Harvard Place) on Monday, March 27. They accuse him of repeatedly striking her with a frying pan. He fled the scene before police arrived.
His girlfriend was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives said they have exhausted “all” leads in an attempt to find and arrest Campos. There is a $300,000 warrant out for his arrest. It’s expected he will be charged with burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic assault.
Campos is Latino, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and he has a number of tattoos on his face, arms and head, police said.
Anyone who has seen Campos or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Tim Jones at (909) 395-2968,