Jim Hill Previews The Dodgers, Angels 2017 Seasons

April 1, 2017 4:25 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — CBSLA Sports director Jim Hill recently sat down with both managers top players and the man who has the enormous task of taking over for Vin Scully.

Dodgers players give their thoughts on the upcoming season.

 

Angels players give their thoughts on the upcoming season.

 

Dave Roberts says he has to “eliminate the noise” that comes with being a high-profile manager in Los Angeles and stay connected with the players.

 

Mike Scioscia has 18 years at the helm for the Angels and has a motto: “Practice like you’ve never won. Play like you’ve never lost.”

 

Matt Shoemaker discusses return from frightening head injury.

 

Mike Trout talks about being labeled the best in baseball.

 

Interview with Vin Scully’s successor Joe Davis.

 

