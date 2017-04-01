Suspect Creates Barricade Situation After Allegedly Striking Pedestrian With Car In South Los Angeles

April 1, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: Breaking, LA County Sheriff's, Pedestrian, South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —  A suspect who reportedly holed up in a barricade situation after hitting a pedestrian with his car has been taken into custody, authorities said.

The driver is accused of hitting a woman and then fleeing the scene. The pedestrian reportedly suffered a broken leg in the incident.

There was a heavy police presence at the location, Normandie and 95th Street.

In a separate incident, an alleged drunk driver hit a Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle at the scene. That driver was arrested.

 

 

 

