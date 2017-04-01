Suspect Creates Barricade Situation After Allegedly Striking Pedestrian With Car In South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A suspect who reportedly holed up in a barricade situation after hitting a pedestrian with his car has been taken into custody, authorities said.
The driver is accused of hitting a woman and then fleeing the scene. The pedestrian reportedly suffered a broken leg in the incident.
There was a heavy police presence at the location, Normandie and 95th Street.
In a separate incident, an alleged drunk driver hit a Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle at the scene. That driver was arrested.