All-Night Standoff Evacuates Hollywood Apartment Building

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – A man was taken into custody Saturday morning after a more than seven-hour standoff that forced the evacuation of a Hollywood apartment building.
The incident began at around 10:30 p.m. Friday when Los Angeles police officers responded to a disturbance call and swarmed a building at Argyle and Selma avenues searching for a suspect.
The building was evacuated and surrounding roads were blocked off. The suspect, who is a resident, had barricaded himself inside, police said. He was alone and officers were unsure what kind of weapon he might have. By 5:30 a.m., they had still not made contact with him, police said.
The suspect was peacefully arrested sometime before 7 a.m., LAPD Commanding Officer Cory Palka confirmed on Twitter.
No shots were fired and there were no injuries.
The name of the suspect, the charges he faces and the circumstances that precipitated the standoff were not immediately known. Police did not immediately confirm if they recovered a weapon.