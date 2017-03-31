4 Rescued From Capsized Sailboat In Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Four people were recovering Friday after being rescued from their overturned sailboat in the South Bay.
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, Redondo Beach Harbor Patrol officers responded to the pier for report of a capsized sailboat.
Upon their arrival, authorities witnessed waves throwing the boat into the pillars underneath the pier.
Four victims appeared from the water, bobbing between the waves.
Crews rushed in to save the victims who all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed the group had trouble with their sails in the wind after they left the harbor.