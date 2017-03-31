Popular Hollywood Sign Trail Entrance To Be Blocked In Mid-April

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The city will begin blocking pedestrian access from Beachwood Drive to a popular hiking trail near the Hollywood Sign on April 18, Councilman David Ryu’s office announced Friday.
The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks recently announced it was going to begin blocking the access due to a recent court order, but the exact date for the closure was not announced until Friday.
The court order stems from a legal battle over access to the Sunset Ranch Hollywood Stables on Beachwood Drive, which provides horseback rides in Griffith Park.
“The court ruled that pedestrian access along the road to Sunset Ranch was incompatible with Sunset Ranch’s legal easement and impeded their ability to conduct business,” the DPR said in a statement issued earlier this month.
The order followed a prolonged battle among residents of Beachwood Canyon. Residents had pushed for the city to restrict pedestrian access through the Beachwood Gate, saying hikers were clogging residential streets and causing safety hazards.
Other Beachwood Canyon countered that the path should remain easily accessible to hikers and tourists hoping to see the famous sign.
Beginning April 18, hikers will be redirected away from Beachwood Gate to other nearby access points, including Canyon Road and the Vermont Canyon entrances.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)