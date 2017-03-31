McDonald’s To Switch From Frozen To Fresh Meat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The fast food giant McDonald’s announced that they plan on swapping out their frozen patties for fresh ones in its burgers at some point next year at most of its U.S. locations.
McDonald’s has been trying to change their image for some time now as more and more people have started to look down on the concept of eating processed foods.
Changing from frozen to fresh patties isn’t the first time the popular fast food change has attempted to alter their menu to appease their customers. They’ve already removed artificial preservatives from Chicken McNuggets and cut the high fructose corn syrup from its bread.
McDonald’s had been testing fresh beef at more than 400 restaurants in Dallas and Tulsa, Oklahoma, for about a year.
Steve Easterbrook, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement that the new beef policy was in line with changes it has made in the last two years to “build a better McDonald’s” including serving all-day breakfast, moving to cage-free eggs and testing delivery.