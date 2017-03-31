As CBS2's Suzie Suh reports, Nicky Kontaxis finds inspiration in every brushstroke.

Local Artist With Autism Finds Life Is A Colorful Canvas

March 31, 2017 9:13 PM
Filed Under: Artist, Autism, Colorful Work, Dere Gallery, Nicky Kontaxis

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —    The white walls of the Dere Gallery on Melrose have displayed the works of such acclaimed artists as Andy Warhol.

These days, the walls are graced by the works of a local talent winning his own praise.

As CBS2’s Suzie Suh reports, Nicky Kontaxis, 21, of Rancho Mirage, finds inspiration in every brushstroke.

The fact he has autism makes his story all the more inspirational to those who hear it.

At 14-months-old his parents told Suh their son was diagnosed with an extensive brain tumor — one that caused him to have anywhere from five to 10 seizures a day.

His parents estimate that Nicky has endured more than 40,000 seizures in his life along with a number of surgeries.

With his autism he also cannot speak and has difficulty with his motor skills.

artist has autism Local Artist With Autism Finds Life Is A Colorful Canvas

(credit: CBS)

Despite his setback, he has a passion for painting — bright, vivid, alive colors inform his canvas.

A career as an artist seemed rather unlikely but it came about when his parents were struggling to figure out what he could do for a living.

“His seizures really handicapped him from having a job,”mom Krisann Kontaxis said, “because it’s hard to just fall in the middle of a job. It’s very dangerous.”

With the help of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders in Woodland Hills his passion and career grew.

At this writing he’s sold 40 paintings and with his work on wider display that number should increase.

While he has not carved out a life for himself as a painter, his parents have a simpler wish for their son.

“I hope he never changes actually.  I love how he is,” says his father. “And part of who he is makes everyone around him a little better.”

Kontaxis’ show is at the gallery Saturday from 5-9 p.m. and a portion of the proceeds will go to autism care and treatment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia