5 Los Angeles Incubators That Could Accelerate Your Startup



Taking your business to the next level is now easier than ever, thanks to a variety of accelerators and incubators that have appeared within the past few years. From software and engineering to consumer goods and media, these companies are looking for a startup idea to back.



Startup UCLA

Startup UCLA provides the perfect opportunity to get your small business up and running with its 10-week summer program. While there’s no funding involved, the program does connect aspiring business owners to established entrepreneurs, investors and experts in various fields. You’ll also have access to a workspace and legal guidance.



Amplify

Founded in part to keep the tech talent from migrating up north to find funding, Amplify’s mission is to help the Los Angeles tech scene grow as much as possible. Amplify is great for startup companies that have a solid business plan and are involved in the community. For a four-to-eight-month program, Amplify invests $50,000 to $200,000 in seed funding, hands-on mentorship, and a free place to work. Amplify accepts applications on a rolling basis.



Brand Knew

Brand Knew is a digital agency and technology accelerator that offers services in branding, product development and social marketing via a BK Dive Program. Brand Knew’s accelerator program provides qualified startups with affordable services and a productive environment to navigate them to success. Benefits to applying include $75,000 worth of services, a positive work environment, and access to a network of experienced technologists, entrepreneurs and investors.



MuckerLab

Although MuckerLab is relatively new, this accelerator has already accomplished some pretty great things. With MuckerLab, companies go through a six to 12-month program. Pre-seed startups with a focus on internet software and media should apply. MuckerLab typically invests $21,000 in exchange for a 6 to 8 percent equity stake.



Idealab

Idealab, founded in 1996, has helped more than 425 businesses launch. Idealab provides startups with a “full range of sources” in addition to funding. Applications should be backed with recommendations with preexisting business relationships.



This article was written by Tabitha Shiflett for CBS Small Business Pulse.

