Crayola Announces New Color Crayon

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Crayola announced Friday, on National Crayon Day, that they are replacing the color dandelion with a crayon in “the blue family” in its 24-pack.
The prominent crayon company has yet to name the new color, but has elected to let the fans decide on the name.
Crayola has only retired one or more colors three times in their long history, and this marks the first time that they have swapped out a color in its box of 24.
Previous colors that were canceled were maize, raw umber, and orange yellow.