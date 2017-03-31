Crayola Announces New Color Crayon

March 31, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Crayola

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Crayola announced Friday, on National Crayon Day, that they are replacing the color dandelion with a crayon in “the blue family” in its 24-pack.

The prominent crayon company has yet to name the new color, but has elected to let the fans decide on the name.

Crayola has only retired one or more colors three times in their long history, and this marks the first time that they have swapped out a color in its box of 24.

Previous colors that were canceled were maize, raw umber, and orange yellow.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia